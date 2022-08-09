How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) scores a run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Monday at Chase Field against Tyler Beede, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks are 27th in the majors with a .227 batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in runs scored with 455, 4.3 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 392 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 26 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 61.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Walker ranks 147th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.
  • Ketel Marte is hitting .261 to lead the lineup.
  • Marte ranks 122nd in homers and 139th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Daulton Varsho is batting .244 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Rojas is hitting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 35 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total ranks 42nd and his RBI tally is 159th.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (35) this season. He's batting .246 while slugging .357.
  • Hayes is 202nd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 159th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
  • Michael Chavis has 69 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

8/3/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
