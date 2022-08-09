How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 6, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) scores a run on Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) (not pictured) RBI double against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will take on the Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series at Fenway Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

The Braves have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (522 total runs).

The Braves' .312 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.

The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 493 (4.5 per game).

The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley has a team- leading batting average of .296, and leads the Braves in long balls with 29.

Of all major league hitters, Riley is 22nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Matt Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 70 runs batted in.

Among all MLB hitters, Olson is 23rd in homers and 10th in RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .292 with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers is batting .314 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Boston hitters this season.

Devers' home run total places him 11th in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts has 121 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Bogaerts is currently 143rd in homers and 76th in RBI in the major leagues.

Alex Verdugo has 107 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.308/.381.

J.D. Martinez is batting .281 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Braves and Red Sox Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Mets L 6-4 Away 8/5/2022 Mets W 9-6 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 8-5 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/7/2022 Mets L 5-2 Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/14/2022 Marlins - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Astros L 6-1 Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 8/6/2022 Royals L 5-4 Away 8/7/2022 Royals L 13-5 Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home

