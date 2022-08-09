How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) scores a run on Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) (not pictured) RBI double against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will take on the Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a two-game series at Fenway Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
  • The Braves have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (522 total runs).
  • The Braves' .312 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 493 (4.5 per game).
  • The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley has a team- leading batting average of .296, and leads the Braves in long balls with 29.
  • Of all major league hitters, Riley is 22nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Matt Olson has driven in the most runs for the Braves with 70 runs batted in.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Olson is 23rd in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .292 with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Marcell Ozuna has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers is batting .314 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Boston hitters this season.
  • Devers' home run total places him 11th in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts has 121 hits and an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Bogaerts is currently 143rd in homers and 76th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Alex Verdugo has 107 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.308/.381.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .281 with an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Braves and Red Sox Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Mets

L 6-4

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

W 9-6

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 8-5

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

L 5-2

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

L 5-4

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
