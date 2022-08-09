How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Austin Riley and Rafael Devers, will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
  • The Braves score the fifth-most runs in baseball (522 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Braves rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 493 (4.5 per game).
  • The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Braves Impact Players

  • Riley paces the Braves with 29 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .296.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks fourth in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has totaled 70 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Olson is 23rd in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Dansby Swanson has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks while batting .292.
  • Marcell Ozuna is hitting .215 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers is batting .314 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Devers is 11th in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .311 with an OBP of .383 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Overall, Bogaerts is 143rd in homers and 76th in RBI this season.
  • Alex Verdugo is slashing .268/.308/.381 this season for the Red Sox.
  • J.D. Martinez has 102 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Braves and Red Sox Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Mets

L 6-4

Away

8/5/2022

Mets

W 9-6

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 8-5

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

L 5-2

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Away

8/4/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

L 5-4

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
