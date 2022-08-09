How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A couple of hot hitters, Austin Riley and Rafael Devers, will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).
- The Braves score the fifth-most runs in baseball (522 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Braves rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Red Sox have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 493 (4.5 per game).
- The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Braves Impact Players
- Riley paces the Braves with 29 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .296.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks fourth in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Matt Olson has totaled 70 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Olson is 23rd in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Dansby Swanson has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks while batting .292.
- Marcell Ozuna is hitting .215 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers is batting .314 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Devers is 11th in home runs and 24th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .311 with an OBP of .383 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
- Overall, Bogaerts is 143rd in homers and 76th in RBI this season.
- Alex Verdugo is slashing .268/.308/.381 this season for the Red Sox.
- J.D. Martinez has 102 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
Braves and Red Sox Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Mets
L 6-4
Away
8/5/2022
Mets
W 9-6
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
L 8-5
Away
8/6/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/7/2022
Mets
L 5-2
Away
8/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/10/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/12/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/13/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Away
8/4/2022
Royals
L 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
8/6/2022
Royals
L 5-4
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
L 13-5
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)