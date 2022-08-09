How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A couple of hot hitters, Austin Riley and Rafael Devers, will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

The Braves score the fifth-most runs in baseball (522 total, 4.7 per game).

The Braves rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Red Sox have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 493 (4.5 per game).

The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Braves Impact Players

Riley paces the Braves with 29 home runs and has a team-best batting average of .296.

Including all hitters in MLB, Riley ranks fourth in homers and 13th in RBI.

Matt Olson has totaled 70 runs batted in to lead his team.

Olson is 23rd in homers and 10th in RBI in the big leagues.

Dansby Swanson has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks while batting .292.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .215 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers is batting .314 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Devers is 11th in home runs and 24th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .311 with an OBP of .383 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Overall, Bogaerts is 143rd in homers and 76th in RBI this season.

Alex Verdugo is slashing .268/.308/.381 this season for the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez has 102 hits and an OBP of .347 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Braves and Red Sox Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Mets L 6-4 Away 8/5/2022 Mets W 9-6 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 8-5 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/7/2022 Mets L 5-2 Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/14/2022 Marlins - Away

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Astros L 6-1 Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 8/6/2022 Royals L 5-4 Away 8/7/2022 Royals L 13-5 Away 8/9/2022 Braves - Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home

