How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Luke Voit (34) is greeted by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Cesar Hernandez and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman, who starts for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
  • The Cubs rank 22nd in runs scored with 445, 4.1 per game.
  • The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 421 (3.8 per game).
  • The Nationals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Contreras ranks 78th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Ian Happ has 28 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks while hitting .274.
  • Happ is 143rd in home runs in the majors and 82nd in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner paces the Cubs' lineup with a .296 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-leading 20 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz is batting .235 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cruz ranks 157th in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
  • Hernandez has 103 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
  • Hernandez is 398th in homers and 244th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Luke Voit's 15 home runs lead all Washington hitters, and he's slugging .435.
  • Keibert Ruiz leads Washington in batting average (.243) this season while adding four home runs and 25 RBI.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-2

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

L 11-5

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

L 13-1

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
