How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will look to get the better of Brady Singer, the Kansas City Royals' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.257).
  • The White Sox are the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (466 total).
  • The White Sox are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 428 (3.9 per game).
  • The Royals have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 homers while posting a team-best batting average of .300.
  • In all of baseball, Abreu ranks 66th in home runs and 43rd in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .298 with 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Vaughn is 104th in homers and 52nd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Luis Robert paces the White Sox with 56 runs batted in.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 56 while batting .257, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 37th.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .416 on the year.
  • Overall, Dozier is 123rd in home runs and 159th in RBI this season.
  • MJ Melendez has 65 hits this season and a slash line of .236/.320/.442.
  • Nicky Lopez has 79 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .294 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/4/2022

Red Sox

W 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Red Sox

L 7-4

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

W 5-4

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

W 13-5

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/10/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/11/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

VH1
entertainment

How to Watch Black Ink Crew Chicago, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Bowling Pins
Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PWBA Tour Championship: Stream Bowling Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs23 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) scores a run on Atlanta Braves left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) (not pictured) RBI double against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky
SI Guide

WNBA Regular Season Reaches Final Week

By Kevin Sweeney38 minutes ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Mets: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson42 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel (15) and center fielder Luis Robert (88) and right fielder AJ Pollock (18) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Delaware: Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago