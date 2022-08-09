How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will look to get the better of Brady Singer, the Kansas City Royals' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.257).

The White Sox are the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (466 total).

The White Sox are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Royals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 428 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 homers while posting a team-best batting average of .300.

In all of baseball, Abreu ranks 66th in home runs and 43rd in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .298 with 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Vaughn is 104th in homers and 52nd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Luis Robert paces the White Sox with 56 runs batted in.

A.J. Pollock is batting .238 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 56 while batting .257, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr.'s home run total ranks 54th and his RBI tally is 37th.

Hunter Dozier has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Overall, Dozier is 123rd in home runs and 159th in RBI this season.

MJ Melendez has 65 hits this season and a slash line of .236/.320/.442.

Nicky Lopez has 79 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .294 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Royals W 4-1 Home 8/4/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away 8/5/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Away 8/7/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/9/2022 Royals - Away 8/10/2022 Royals - Away 8/11/2022 Royals - Away 8/12/2022 Tigers - Home 8/13/2022 Tigers - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 White Sox L 4-1 Away 8/4/2022 Red Sox W 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Red Sox L 7-4 Home 8/6/2022 Red Sox W 5-4 Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox W 13-5 Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/9/2022 White Sox - Home 8/10/2022 White Sox - Home 8/11/2022 White Sox - Home 8/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/13/2022 Dodgers - Home

