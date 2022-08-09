How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- The Mets score the third-most runs in baseball (528 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mets rank third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 462 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 29 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 95.
- Alonso's home runs place him fourth in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.
- Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
- Lindor is 29th in home runs and fifth in RBI so far this year.
- Starling Marte is hitting .294 with 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.248) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.
- Among all batters in the majors, Farmer's home run total is 201st and his RBI tally ranks 58th.
- Votto is slugging .395 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 40 runs.
- Overall, Votto ranks 104th in homers and 120th in RBI this year.
- Nick Senzel has 67 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.311/.325.
- Albert Almora Jr. is batting .238 with an OBP of .275 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Braves
L 9-6
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
W 8-5
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
W 6-2
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
W 5-2
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
W 5-1
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Away
8/5/2022
Brewers
L 5-1
Away
8/6/2022
Brewers
W 7-5
Away
8/7/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
8/8/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Away
8/9/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)