How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

The Mets score the third-most runs in baseball (528 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mets rank third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Reds' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Reds have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 462 (4.3 per game).

The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 29 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 95.

Alonso's home runs place him fourth in MLB, and he ranks second in RBI.

Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

Lindor is 29th in home runs and fifth in RBI so far this year.

Starling Marte is hitting .294 with 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.248) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.

Among all batters in the majors, Farmer's home run total is 201st and his RBI tally ranks 58th.

Votto is slugging .395 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 40 runs.

Overall, Votto ranks 104th in homers and 120th in RBI this year.

Nick Senzel has 67 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.311/.325.

Albert Almora Jr. is batting .238 with an OBP of .275 and a slugging percentage of .376 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Braves L 9-6 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 8-5 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 8/7/2022 Braves W 5-2 Home 8/8/2022 Reds W 5-1 Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home 8/10/2022 Reds - Home 8/12/2022 Phillies - Home 8/13/2022 Phillies - Home 8/14/2022 Phillies - Home 8/15/2022 Braves - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 8/5/2022 Brewers L 5-1 Away 8/6/2022 Brewers W 7-5 Away 8/7/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 8/8/2022 Mets L 5-1 Away 8/9/2022 Mets - Away 8/10/2022 Mets - Away 8/11/2022 Cubs - Home 8/13/2022 Cubs - Home 8/14/2022 Cubs - Home 8/15/2022 Phillies - Home

