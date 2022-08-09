How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to do damage against Ryan Feltner when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB with a .252 batting average.

The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (505 total runs).

The Cardinals' .323 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 494 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the squad with a batting average of .332, and leads the Cardinals in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 84.

Goldschmidt's home runs rank him seventh in MLB, and he is fourth in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is batting .301 with 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.

Arenado ranks 18th in homers and 14th in RBI so far this year.

Tommy Edman is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Dylan Carlson is batting .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .278 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 74 RBI.

Cron's home run total places him 18th in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 104 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Blackmon is 42nd in home runs and 24th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .277/.327/.427 this season for the Rockies.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .312 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 40 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Home 8/4/2022 Cubs W 7-2 Home 8/5/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/7/2022 Yankees W 12-9 Home 8/9/2022 Rockies - Away 8/10/2022 Rockies - Away 8/11/2022 Rockies - Away 8/12/2022 Brewers - Home 8/13/2022 Brewers - Home 8/14/2022 Brewers - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Padres L 9-1 Away 8/4/2022 Padres W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

