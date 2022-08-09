How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against Jose Urquidy, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

The Astros have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (486 total runs).

The Astros rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 15th in the league with 481 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 30 home runs and 73 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .300.

Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 14th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .247 with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 walks.

Including all MLB batters, Bregman is 76th in home runs and 37th in RBI.

Jose Altuve has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .283.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 24 while driving in 55 runs.

Seager's home run total puts him 11th in the big leagues, and he ranks 43rd in RBI.

Marcus Semien has collected 104 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .398 on the year.

Overall, Semien is 54th in home runs and 52nd in RBI this year.

Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .247 average, 18 homers and 70 RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.285) this season while adding 16 home runs and 47 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Home 8/4/2022 Guardians W 6-0 Away 8/5/2022 Guardians W 9-3 Away 8/6/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 8/7/2022 Guardians L 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Rangers - Home 8/10/2022 Rangers - Home 8/11/2022 Rangers - Home 8/12/2022 Athletics - Home 8/13/2022 Athletics - Home 8/14/2022 Athletics - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 White Sox W 8-0 Home 8/7/2022 White Sox L 8-2 Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home 8/13/2022 Mariners - Home 8/14/2022 Mariners - Home

Regional restrictions apply.