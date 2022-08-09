How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas City Royals versus Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in MJ Melendez and Jose Abreu.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Royals vs. White Sox Batting Stats
- The Royals rank 14th in the majors with a .246 batting average.
- The Royals are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (428 total).
- The Royals' .309 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
- The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- The White Sox have scored 466 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. has posted a team-leading batting average of .257 and paces the Royals in runs batted in with a mark of 56.
- In all of baseball, Witt Jr. ranks 54th in homers and 37th in RBI.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .248 with 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks.
- Dozier ranks 123rd in homers and 160th in RBI in the majors.
- Melendez is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- Nicky Lopez is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples and 23 walks.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu leads Chicago in batting average (.300) and home runs (14) this season, while also chipping in with 55 RBI.
- In all of the major leagues, Abreu ranks 66th in home runs and 43rd in RBI.
- Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (56) this season. He's batting .299 while slugging .456.
- Robert ranks 86th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Andrew Vaughn is slashing .298/.349/.464 this season for the White Sox.
- A.J. Pollock has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .354 on the year.
Royals and White Sox Schedules
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
White Sox
L 4-1
Away
8/4/2022
Red Sox
W 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Red Sox
L 7-4
Home
8/6/2022
Red Sox
W 5-4
Home
8/7/2022
Red Sox
W 13-5
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/10/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/11/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Royals
W 4-1
Home
8/4/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
8/5/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Away
8/7/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/10/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/12/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
