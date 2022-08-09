How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel (15) and center fielder Luis Robert (88) and right fielder AJ Pollock (18) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals versus Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in MJ Melendez and Jose Abreu.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Royals vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Royals rank 14th in the majors with a .246 batting average.
  • The Royals are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (428 total).
  • The Royals' .309 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
  • The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
  • The White Sox have scored 466 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. has posted a team-leading batting average of .257 and paces the Royals in runs batted in with a mark of 56.
  • In all of baseball, Witt Jr. ranks 54th in homers and 37th in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier is batting .248 with 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Dozier ranks 123rd in homers and 160th in RBI in the majors.
  • Melendez is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Nicky Lopez is hitting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples and 23 walks.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu leads Chicago in batting average (.300) and home runs (14) this season, while also chipping in with 55 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Abreu ranks 66th in home runs and 43rd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert leads Chicago in runs batted in (56) this season. He's batting .299 while slugging .456.
  • Robert ranks 86th in homers and 37th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Andrew Vaughn is slashing .298/.349/.464 this season for the White Sox.
  • A.J. Pollock has collected 72 hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .354 on the year.

Royals and White Sox Schedules

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

White Sox

L 4-1

Away

8/4/2022

Red Sox

W 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Red Sox

L 7-4

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

W 5-4

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

W 13-5

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/10/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/11/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Royals

W 4-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rangers

L 3-2

Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
