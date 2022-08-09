How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics square off against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Jose Suarez on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland Coliseum.
Athletics vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Athletics vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Athletics' .216 batting average ranks last in the majors.
- The Athletics are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.4 runs per game (374 total).
- The Athletics' .277 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.
- The Angels rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
- The Angels rank 25th in the league with 424 total runs scored this season.
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy has a team-leading batting average of .251 and paces the Athletics in runs batted in with a mark of 48.
- Including all MLB hitters, Murphy is 82nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
- Seth Brown been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 17 home runs and 48 runs batted in.
- Brown is 40th in home runs and 69th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Elvis Andrus has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .240.
- Ramon Laureano has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .220.
Angels Impact Players
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 65.
- In all of MLB, Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 19th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .273 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 38 runs.
- Ward ranks 64th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 128th in RBI.
- Jared Walsh is slashing .229/.276/.400 this season for the Angels.
- Luis Rengifo has 73 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
Athletics and Angels Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Angels
L 3-1
Away
8/3/2022
Angels
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Angels
W 8-7
Away
8/6/2022
Giants
L 7-3
Home
8/7/2022
Giants
L 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/9/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Athletics
L 8-7
Home
8/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
W 7-1
Away
8/7/2022
Mariners
L 6-3
Away
8/8/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/12/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/13/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/14/2022
Twins
-
Home
