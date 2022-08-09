How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics square off against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Jose Suarez on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Athletics' .216 batting average ranks last in the majors.
  • The Athletics are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.4 runs per game (374 total).
  • The Athletics' .277 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.
  • The Angels rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
  • The Angels rank 25th in the league with 424 total runs scored this season.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy has a team-leading batting average of .251 and paces the Athletics in runs batted in with a mark of 48.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Murphy is 82nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
  • Seth Brown been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with 17 home runs and 48 runs batted in.
  • Brown is 40th in home runs and 69th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .240.
  • Ramon Laureano has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .220.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 24 and runs batted in with 65.
  • In all of MLB, Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .273 average while slugging 14 homers and driving in 38 runs.
  • Ward ranks 64th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 128th in RBI.
  • Jared Walsh is slashing .229/.276/.400 this season for the Angels.
  • Luis Rengifo has 73 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Athletics and Angels Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Angels

L 3-1

Away

8/3/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

W 8-7

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

L 7-3

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

L 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Athletics

L 8-7

Home

8/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

W 7-1

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Wells Fargo vs. Greenwich: Stream Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) scores a run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41, right) reacts after a home run hit by second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41, right) reacts after a home run hit by second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) scores a run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates in the dugout during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates in the dugout during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago