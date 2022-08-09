How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) tags out Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) at home plate during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Miami Marlins in the first of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Rhys Hoskins on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies are 10th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (516 total runs).

The Phillies are 15th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

The Marlins are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 415 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 67.

Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 16th in RBI.

Hoskins is batting .253 with 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.

Hoskins is 11th in home runs in baseball and 46th in RBI.

J.T. Realmuto has 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .265.

Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .293.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Aguilar is 76th in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Miguel Rojas has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .285. He's slugging .339 on the year.

Overall, Rojas ranks 201st in home runs and 200th in RBI this season.

Garrett Cooper's batting average of .274 leads all Miami hitters this season.

Joey Wendle has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .356 on the year.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 8/6/2022 Nationals W 11-5 Home 8/7/2022 Nationals W 13-1 Home 8/9/2022 Marlins - Home 8/10/2022 Marlins - Home 8/11/2022 Marlins - Home 8/12/2022 Mets - Away 8/13/2022 Mets - Away 8/14/2022 Mets - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Reds L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Reds W 3-0 Home 8/5/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Cubs L 4-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cubs W 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Phillies - Away 8/10/2022 Phillies - Away 8/11/2022 Phillies - Away 8/12/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home

Regional restrictions apply.