How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) tags out Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) at home plate during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Miami Marlins in the first of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Rhys Hoskins on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are 10th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (516 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 15th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Marlins are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 415 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 67.
  • Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 16th in RBI.
  • Hoskins is batting .253 with 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Hoskins is 11th in home runs in baseball and 46th in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto has 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .265.
  • Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .293.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
  • Aguilar is 76th in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Miguel Rojas has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .285. He's slugging .339 on the year.
  • Overall, Rojas ranks 201st in home runs and 200th in RBI this season.
  • Garrett Cooper's batting average of .274 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Joey Wendle has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .356 on the year.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

W 11-5

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

W 13-1

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Reds

W 3-0

Home

8/5/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Cubs

L 4-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cubs

W 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

