How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Miami Marlins in the first of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Rhys Hoskins on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Phillies are 10th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (516 total runs).
- The Phillies are 15th in the league with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Marlins are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 415 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 67.
- Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he ranks 16th in RBI.
- Hoskins is batting .253 with 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.
- Hoskins is 11th in home runs in baseball and 46th in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto has 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .265.
- Alec Bohm leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .293.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
- Aguilar is 76th in homers and 91st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Miguel Rojas has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .285. He's slugging .339 on the year.
- Overall, Rojas ranks 201st in home runs and 200th in RBI this season.
- Garrett Cooper's batting average of .274 leads all Miami hitters this season.
- Joey Wendle has collected 53 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .356 on the year.
Phillies and Marlins Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
W 7-2
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
W 11-5
Home
8/7/2022
Nationals
W 13-1
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Reds
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Cubs
L 4-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cubs
W 3-0
Away
8/9/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/13/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/13/2022
Braves
-
Home
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)