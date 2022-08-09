How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Minor will start for the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
  • The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (528 total).
  • The Mets are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
  • The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Reds rank 18th in the league with 462 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has put up a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 95 runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Alonso ranks 36th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Of all major league hitters, Lindor is 29th in homers and fifth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .294.
  • Brandon Nimmo is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 51 while batting .248, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Farmer is 201st in homers and 58th in RBI.
  • Joey Votto's 11 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 40 runs this season while slugging .395.
  • Votto ranks 104th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 120th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel is slashing .253/.311/.325 this season for the Reds.
  • Albert Almora Jr. has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .376 on the year.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Braves

L 9-6

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 8-5

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

W 5-2

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

8/5/2022

Brewers

L 5-1

Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

W 7-5

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
