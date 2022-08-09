How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mike Minor will start for the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (528 total).
- The Mets are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Reds rank 18th in the league with 462 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso has put up a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 95 runs.
- Of all MLB hitters, Alonso ranks 36th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Francisco Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.
- Of all major league hitters, Lindor is 29th in homers and fifth in RBI.
- Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .294.
- Brandon Nimmo is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 51 while batting .248, which is also best on the team.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Farmer is 201st in homers and 58th in RBI.
- Joey Votto's 11 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 40 runs this season while slugging .395.
- Votto ranks 104th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 120th in RBI.
- Nick Senzel is slashing .253/.311/.325 this season for the Reds.
- Albert Almora Jr. has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .376 on the year.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Braves
L 9-6
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
W 8-5
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
W 6-2
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
W 5-2
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
W 5-1
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Away
8/5/2022
Brewers
L 5-1
Away
8/6/2022
Brewers
W 7-5
Away
8/7/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
8/8/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Away
8/9/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)