How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Mike Minor will start for the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.8 runs per game (528 total).

The Mets are third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Reds rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Reds rank 18th in the league with 462 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso has put up a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 95 runs.

Of all MLB hitters, Alonso ranks 36th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .268 with 17 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 46 walks.

Of all major league hitters, Lindor is 29th in homers and fifth in RBI.

Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .294.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 51 while batting .248, which is also best on the team.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Farmer is 201st in homers and 58th in RBI.

Joey Votto's 11 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 40 runs this season while slugging .395.

Votto ranks 104th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 120th in RBI.

Nick Senzel is slashing .253/.311/.325 this season for the Reds.

Albert Almora Jr. has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .275. He's slugging .376 on the year.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Braves L 9-6 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 8-5 Home 8/6/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 8/7/2022 Braves W 5-2 Home 8/8/2022 Reds W 5-1 Home 8/9/2022 Reds - Home 8/10/2022 Reds - Home 8/12/2022 Phillies - Home 8/13/2022 Phillies - Home 8/14/2022 Phillies - Home 8/15/2022 Braves - Away

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 8/5/2022 Brewers L 5-1 Away 8/6/2022 Brewers W 7-5 Away 8/7/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 8/8/2022 Mets L 5-1 Away 8/9/2022 Mets - Away 8/10/2022 Mets - Away 8/11/2022 Cubs - Home 8/13/2022 Cubs - Home 8/14/2022 Cubs - Home 8/15/2022 Phillies - Home

