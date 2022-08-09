How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners head into a matchup with Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a .246 batting average.
- The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.3 runs per game (579 total).
- The Yankees are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 445 (four per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (43) and runs batted in (97).
- In all of baseball, Judge is first in homers and first in RBI.
- Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .227.
- Rizzo is sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .288 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .305 batting average.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .306. He's also hit 14 home runs with 56 RBI.
- France's home run total places him 64th in MLB, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
- Jesse Winker has 80 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
- Winker is 102nd in home runs and 102nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .257/.333/.358 this season for the Mariners.
- Frazier is batting .246 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .315 this season.
Yankees and Mariners Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Mariners
L 8-6
Home
8/3/2022
Mariners
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
L 12-9
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Yankees
W 7-3
Away
8/5/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
L 7-1
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
W 6-3
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
