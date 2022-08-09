How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates in the dugout during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Frazier and the Seattle Mariners head into a matchup with Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a .246 batting average.
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.3 runs per game (579 total).
  • The Yankees are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 445 (four per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (43) and runs batted in (97).
  • In all of baseball, Judge is first in homers and first in RBI.
  • Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .227.
  • Rizzo is sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .288 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .305 batting average.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .306. He's also hit 14 home runs with 56 RBI.
  • France's home run total places him 64th in MLB, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
  • Jesse Winker has 80 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
  • Winker is 102nd in home runs and 102nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .257/.333/.358 this season for the Mariners.
  • Frazier is batting .246 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .315 this season.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Mariners

L 8-6

Home

8/3/2022

Mariners

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

L 12-9

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Yankees

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

How To Watch

August
8
2022

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
