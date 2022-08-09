How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

David Fletcher and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Monday at Oakland Coliseum against Cole Irvin, who is projected to start for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Athletics vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Athletics vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Athletics have the worst batting average in the majors (.216).

The Athletics have the No. 29 offense in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (374 total runs).

The Athletics' .277 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.

The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Angels have scored the 25th-most runs in the league this season with 424 (3.9 per game).

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with 48 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .251.

Of all MLB hitters, Murphy is 82nd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Seth Brown been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with 17 home runs and 48 RBI.

Brown is 40th in home runs and 69th in RBI so far this year.

Elvis Andrus is batting .240 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Ramon Laureano has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .220.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani is batting .253 this season with a team-high 24 home runs and 65 RBI.

Ohtani ranks 11th in homers and 19th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Taylor Ward is batting .273 to lead Los Angeles, while adding 14 homers and 38 runs batted in this season.

Ward ranks 64th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 128th in RBI.

Jared Walsh has 86 hits this season and a slash line of .229/.276/.400.

Luis Rengifo has collected 73 hits this season and has an OBP of .312. He's slugging .405 on the year.

Athletics and Angels Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Angels L 3-1 Away 8/3/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Angels W 8-7 Away 8/6/2022 Giants L 7-3 Home 8/7/2022 Giants L 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Angels - Home 8/9/2022 Angels - Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away 8/13/2022 Astros - Away 8/14/2022 Astros - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Athletics L 8-7 Home 8/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners W 7-1 Away 8/7/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Away 8/8/2022 Athletics - Away 8/9/2022 Athletics - Away 8/10/2022 Athletics - Away 8/12/2022 Twins - Home 8/13/2022 Twins - Home 8/14/2022 Twins - Home

