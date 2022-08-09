How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) tags out Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) at home plate during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies' .250 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.

The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Marlins have scored 415 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber has posted a team-high 34 home runs and has driven in 67 runs.

Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.

Hoskins has 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks while batting .253.

Hoskins ranks 11th in home runs in the majors and 46th in RBI.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .293.

Marlins Impact Players

Aguilar has been key for Miami with 89 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Aguilar's home run total places him 76th in the majors, and he is 91st in RBI.

Miguel Rojas has 77 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .339 this season.

Overall, Rojas is 202nd in homers and 201st in RBI this season.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .274 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.

Joey Wendle has 53 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Braves W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 8/6/2022 Nationals W 11-5 Home 8/7/2022 Nationals W 13-1 Home 8/9/2022 Marlins - Home 8/10/2022 Marlins - Home 8/11/2022 Marlins - Home 8/12/2022 Mets - Away 8/13/2022 Mets - Away 8/14/2022 Mets - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Reds L 2-1 Home 8/3/2022 Reds W 3-0 Home 8/5/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Cubs L 4-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cubs W 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Phillies - Away 8/10/2022 Phillies - Away 8/11/2022 Phillies - Away 8/12/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home

