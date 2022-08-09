How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .250 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Phillies are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Marlins have scored 415 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber has posted a team-high 34 home runs and has driven in 67 runs.
- Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.
- Hoskins has 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks while batting .253.
- Hoskins ranks 11th in home runs in the majors and 46th in RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
- Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .293.
Marlins Impact Players
- Aguilar has been key for Miami with 89 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .390.
- Aguilar's home run total places him 76th in the majors, and he is 91st in RBI.
- Miguel Rojas has 77 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .339 this season.
- Overall, Rojas is 202nd in homers and 201st in RBI this season.
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .274 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
- Joey Wendle has 53 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .356 this season.
Phillies and Marlins Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Braves
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
W 7-2
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
W 11-5
Home
8/7/2022
Nationals
W 13-1
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Reds
L 2-1
Home
8/3/2022
Reds
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Cubs
L 4-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cubs
W 3-0
Away
8/9/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/13/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/13/2022
Braves
-
Home
