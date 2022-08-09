How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins (48) tags out Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) at home plate during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .250 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
  • The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Phillies are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored 415 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has posted a team-high 34 home runs and has driven in 67 runs.
  • Schwarber's home runs place him second in MLB, and he is 16th in RBI.
  • Hoskins has 20 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks while batting .253.
  • Hoskins ranks 11th in home runs in the majors and 46th in RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .293.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Aguilar has been key for Miami with 89 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .390.
  • Aguilar's home run total places him 76th in the majors, and he is 91st in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas has 77 hits and an OBP of .285 to go with a slugging percentage of .339 this season.
  • Overall, Rojas is 202nd in homers and 201st in RBI this season.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .274 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Joey Wendle has 53 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Braves

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

W 11-5

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

W 13-1

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Reds

L 2-1

Home

8/3/2022

Reds

W 3-0

Home

8/5/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Cubs

L 4-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cubs

W 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

