How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Tyler Beede on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Monday, August 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.227).

The Diamondbacks are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (455 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 392 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (26) and runs batted in (61).

Of all hitters in baseball, Walker is seventh in home runs and 22nd in RBI.

Ketel Marte has a club-best .261 batting average.

Marte ranks 122nd in home runs and 139th in RBI so far this year.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Josh Rojas has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 35 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.

Reynolds' home run total places him 42nd in the majors, and he is 159th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 35 while batting .246 with six homers.

Hayes ranks 202nd in homers and 159th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Ben Gamel is slashing .242/.338/.372 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis is batting .249 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 8/3/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Away 8/5/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 8/6/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 8/7/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Pirates - Home 8/9/2022 Pirates - Home 8/10/2022 Pirates - Home 8/11/2022 Pirates - Home 8/12/2022 Rockies - Away 8/13/2022 Rockies - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Brewers W 8-7 Home 8/4/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 8/6/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Away 8/7/2022 Orioles W 8-1 Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/12/2022 Giants - Away 8/13/2022 Giants - Away

