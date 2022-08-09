How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) scores a run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Tyler Beede on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.227).
  • The Diamondbacks are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (455 total).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 392 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (26) and runs batted in (61).
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Walker is seventh in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte has a club-best .261 batting average.
  • Marte ranks 122nd in home runs and 139th in RBI so far this year.
  • Daulton Varsho is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Josh Rojas has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 35 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 42nd in the majors, and he is 159th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 35 while batting .246 with six homers.
  • Hayes ranks 202nd in homers and 159th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .242/.338/.372 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .249 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

8/3/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

8/4/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
