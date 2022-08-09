How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Tyler Beede on Monday at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.227).
- The Diamondbacks are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (455 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 392 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (26) and runs batted in (61).
- Of all hitters in baseball, Walker is seventh in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
- Ketel Marte has a club-best .261 batting average.
- Marte ranks 122nd in home runs and 139th in RBI so far this year.
- Daulton Varsho is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
- Josh Rojas has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with 16, runs batted in with 35 and his batting average of .258 is also best on his team.
- Reynolds' home run total places him 42nd in the majors, and he is 159th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 35 while batting .246 with six homers.
- Hayes ranks 202nd in homers and 159th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Ben Gamel is slashing .242/.338/.372 this season for the Pirates.
- Michael Chavis is batting .249 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Guardians
W 6-3
Away
8/3/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Away
8/5/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
8/6/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
8/7/2022
Rockies
W 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/12/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
8/4/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Orioles
L 6-3
Away
8/7/2022
Orioles
W 8-1
Away
8/8/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
