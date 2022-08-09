How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Josh Bell and the San Diego Padres will hit the field at PETCO Park against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Monday.
Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- The Padres are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (485 total).
- The Padres are 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 494 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 long balls.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Soto's home runs rank him 22nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 82nd.
- Josh Bell has a club-best .297 batting average.
- Bell ranks 64th in homers and 31st in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Manny Machado is batting .289 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Jurickson Profar is batting .253 with 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .249.
- In all of the major leagues, Flores ranks 42nd in homers and 37th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .262 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 43 runs.
- Estrada ranks 122nd in homers and 94th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 17 while driving in 44 runs and slugging .492.
Padres and Giants Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Rockies
W 9-1
Home
8/4/2022
Rockies
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
L 8-1
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
L 8-3
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
L 4-0
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/2/2022
Dodgers
L 9-5
Home
8/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-0
Home
8/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
8/6/2022
Athletics
W 7-3
Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
W 6-4
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
