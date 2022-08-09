How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41, right) reacts after a home run hit by second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores hit the field at PETCO Park against Trent Grisham and the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 17th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
  • The Padres are the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (485 total).
  • The Padres rank 10th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 494.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads the Padres with 21 home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Soto is 86th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
  • Josh Bell is hitting .297 to lead the lineup.
  • Of all major league hitters, Bell is 64th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
  • Manny Machado is batting .289 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Jurickson Profar is batting .253 with 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 and has a batting average of .249.
  • Flores ranks 42nd in home runs and 37th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .262 to lead San Francisco, while adding 10 homers and 43 runs batted in this season.
  • Estrada is currently 122nd in home runs and 94th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .492 this season, with a team-best 17 homers while driving in 44 runs.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Rockies

W 9-1

Home

8/4/2022

Rockies

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

L 8-3

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/2/2022

Dodgers

L 9-5

Home

8/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-0

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

W 7-3

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

W 6-4

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
