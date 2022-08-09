How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates in the dugout during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees will look to Aaron Judge for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, August 8, 2022

Monday, August 8, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Yankees are 13th in the majors with a .246 batting average.

The Yankees are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (579 total).

The Yankees are second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 445 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (43) and runs batted in (97).

Including all MLB batters, Judge ranks 12th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .227.

Rizzo ranks sixth in home runs in MLB and 18th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .288.

Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .305.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .306. He's also hit 14 home runs with 56 RBI.

In all of baseball, France ranks 64th in home runs and 37th in RBI.

Winker has 80 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Winker is 102nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 102nd in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .257/.333/.358 this season for the Mariners.

Adam Frazier has 97 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .315 this season.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/2/2022 Mariners L 8-6 Home 8/3/2022 Mariners L 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals L 12-9 Away 8/8/2022 Mariners - Away 8/9/2022 Mariners - Away 8/10/2022 Mariners - Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Yankees W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Angels L 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Angels L 7-1 Home 8/7/2022 Angels W 6-3 Home 8/8/2022 Yankees - Home 8/9/2022 Yankees - Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home 8/12/2022 Rangers - Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.