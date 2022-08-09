How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after the Cardinals defeated the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Ryan Feltner, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals are seventh in the majors with a .252 batting average.
  • The Cardinals score the seventh-most runs in baseball (505 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored 494 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .324.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 26 home runs and 84 runs batted in, while posting a team-high batting average of .332.
  • Goldschmidt's home runs rank him seventh in the majors, and he ranks fourth in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .301 with 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Of all major league batters, Arenado is 18th in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .256.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .278 this season with a team-high 22 home runs and 74 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Cron's home run total is 18th and his RBI tally is seventh.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 104 hits and an OBP of .315 to go with a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
  • Overall, Blackmon is 42nd in homers and 24th in RBI this season.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 107 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.312) this season while adding three home runs and 40 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Home

8/4/2022

Cubs

W 7-2

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

W 12-9

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/10/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Padres

L 9-1

Away

8/4/2022

Padres

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-5

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

August
9
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
