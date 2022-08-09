How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (486 total).
  • The Astros rank 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Rangers rank 15th in the league with 481 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .300, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 73.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 14th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .247 with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 76th in homers in baseball and 37th in RBI.
  • Altuve has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .283.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas with 24 home runs this season. He's batting .248 with 55 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Seager ranks 11th in homers and 43rd in RBI.
  • Semien has collected 104 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .398 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Semien is 54th in homers and 52nd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .247 average, 18 homers and 70 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.285) this season while adding 16 home runs and 47 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Red Sox

W 6-1

Home

8/4/2022

Guardians

W 6-0

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

W 9-3

Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

L 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Home

8/4/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Home

8/5/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

White Sox

W 8-0

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

L 8-2

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 seconds ago
Aug 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Luke Voit (34) is greeted by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Luke Voit (34) is greeted by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is greeted after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Nick Crain10 minutes ago
GettyImages-452902625-scaled
entertainment

How to Watch The Murder Inc Story, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Aug 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) swings through a seventh inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Diamondbacks: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
shohei-ohtani
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Athletics: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Nevada vs. Utah: Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV

By Adam Childs1 hour ago