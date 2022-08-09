How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) runs out a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park in the first of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

The Astros are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (486 total).

The Astros rank 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Rangers rank 15th in the league with 481 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .300, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 73.

Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez is 14th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Alex Bregman is batting .247 with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 walks.

Bregman ranks 76th in homers in baseball and 37th in RBI.

Altuve has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .283.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas with 24 home runs this season. He's batting .248 with 55 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Seager ranks 11th in homers and 43rd in RBI.

Semien has collected 104 hits this season and has an OBP of .297. He's slugging .398 on the year.

Among all MLB hitters, Semien is 54th in homers and 52nd in RBI.

Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .247 average, 18 homers and 70 RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.285) this season while adding 16 home runs and 47 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Home 8/4/2022 Guardians W 6-0 Away 8/5/2022 Guardians W 9-3 Away 8/6/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 8/7/2022 Guardians L 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Rangers - Home 8/10/2022 Rangers - Home 8/11/2022 Rangers - Home 8/12/2022 Athletics - Home 8/13/2022 Athletics - Home 8/14/2022 Athletics - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Home 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 White Sox W 8-0 Home 8/7/2022 White Sox L 8-2 Home 8/9/2022 Astros - Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home 8/13/2022 Mariners - Home 8/14/2022 Mariners - Home

