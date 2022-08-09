How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take on Luke Voit and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
- The Cubs are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (445 total).
- The Cubs are 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 421 (3.8 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Contreras is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
- Contreras' home runs place him 42nd in the majors, and he ranks 96th in RBI.
- Ian Happ is batting .274 with 28 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
- Happ ranks 143rd in home runs in baseball and 82nd in RBI.
- Nico Hoerner has a team-high batting average of .296.
- Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-high 20 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 while batting .235.
- Cruz's home run total puts him 157th in MLB, and he is 52nd in RBI.
- Cesar Hernandez is batting .241 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
- Hernandez is currently 397th in home runs and 243rd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Voit's 15 home runs lead all Washington hitters, and he's slugging .435.
- Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .243 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 25 RBI.
Cubs and Nationals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Cardinals
L 7-2
Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
W 6-3
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Phillies
L 5-4
Away
8/5/2022
Phillies
L 7-2
Away
8/6/2022
Phillies
L 11-5
Away
8/7/2022
Phillies
L 13-1
Away
8/8/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Away
8/9/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
