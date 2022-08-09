How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Luke Voit (34) is greeted by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take on Luke Voit and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
  • The Cubs are the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (445 total).
  • The Cubs are 10th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 421 (3.8 per game).
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • Contreras' home runs place him 42nd in the majors, and he ranks 96th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .274 with 28 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
  • Happ ranks 143rd in home runs in baseball and 82nd in RBI.
  • Nico Hoerner has a team-high batting average of .296.
  • Patrick Wisdom has put up a team-high 20 home runs and has driven in 52 runs.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz leads Washington in runs batted in with 52 while batting .235.
  • Cruz's home run total puts him 157th in MLB, and he is 52nd in RBI.
  • Cesar Hernandez is batting .241 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .306 this season.
  • Hernandez is currently 397th in home runs and 243rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Voit's 15 home runs lead all Washington hitters, and he's slugging .435.
  • Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .243 batting average. He's also hit four homers and has 25 RBI.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Cardinals

L 7-2

Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

L 11-5

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

L 13-1

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

