How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with Ketel Marte and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks rank 27th in the majors with a .227 batting average.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in runs scored with 458, 4.2 per game.
- The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 392 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker has put up a team-leading 26 home runs and has driven in 61 runs.
- Walker ranks seventh in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Marte's .261 batting average leads his team.
- Among all MLB hitters, Marte is 123rd in home runs and 127th in RBI.
- Daulton Varsho has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .241.
- Josh Rojas has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds is batting .259 with 16 home runs and 35 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
- Reynolds' home run total puts him 42nd in the big leagues, and he ranks 159th in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (35) this season. He's batting .245 while slugging .356.
- Hayes ranks 201st in homers and 159th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ben Gamel has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
- Michael Chavis is batting .250 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Guardians
L 7-4
Away
8/5/2022
Rockies
W 6-5
Home
8/6/2022
Rockies
L 3-2
Home
8/7/2022
Rockies
W 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Pirates
W 3-0
Home
8/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/12/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Brewers
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Away
8/6/2022
Orioles
L 6-3
Away
8/7/2022
Orioles
W 8-1
Away
8/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-0
Away
8/9/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
8/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/14/2022
Giants
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)