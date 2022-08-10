How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Greg Allen (24) and right fielder Bligh Madris (66) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET, with Ketel Marte and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to step up at the plate.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks rank 27th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in runs scored with 458, 4.2 per game.

The Diamondbacks rank 23rd in the league with a .305 on-base percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 392 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .288 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker has put up a team-leading 26 home runs and has driven in 61 runs.

Walker ranks seventh in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Marte's .261 batting average leads his team.

Among all MLB hitters, Marte is 123rd in home runs and 127th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .241.

Josh Rojas has 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .271.

Pirates Impact Players

Reynolds is batting .259 with 16 home runs and 35 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Reynolds' home run total puts him 42nd in the big leagues, and he ranks 159th in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (35) this season. He's batting .245 while slugging .356.

Hayes ranks 201st in homers and 159th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ben Gamel has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Michael Chavis is batting .250 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Guardians L 7-4 Away 8/5/2022 Rockies W 6-5 Home 8/6/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 8/7/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Pirates W 3-0 Home 8/9/2022 Pirates - Home 8/10/2022 Pirates - Home 8/11/2022 Pirates - Home 8/12/2022 Rockies - Away 8/13/2022 Rockies - Away 8/14/2022 Rockies - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Brewers W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Away 8/6/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Away 8/7/2022 Orioles W 8-1 Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/12/2022 Giants - Away 8/13/2022 Giants - Away 8/14/2022 Giants - Away

