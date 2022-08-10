How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will look to Christian Arroyo for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at Fenway Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (531 total).

The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

The Red Sox have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 500.

The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 30 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .298.

Among all hitters in MLB, Riley's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally puts him eighth.

Olson is batting .248 with 36 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks.

Olson is 24th in home runs and 12th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Dansby Swanson is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .273 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads Boston in home runs with 24, runs batted in with 60 and his batting average of .310 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Devers ranks 13th in homers and 28th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .310 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 47 runs.

Overall, Bogaerts is 145th in homers and 78th in RBI this season.

Alex Verdugo has 110 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.312/.389.

J.D. Martinez has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .447 on the year.

Braves and Red Sox Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Mets W 9-6 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 8-5 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/7/2022 Mets L 5-2 Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox W 9-7 Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/14/2022 Marlins - Away 8/15/2022 Mets - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 8/6/2022 Royals L 5-4 Away 8/7/2022 Royals L 13-5 Away 8/9/2022 Braves L 9-7 Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away

Regional restrictions apply.