How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will look to Christian Arroyo for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at Fenway Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Braves have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).
  • The Braves are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (531 total).
  • The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The Red Sox have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 500.
  • The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads the Braves with 30 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .298.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Riley's home runs place him third, and his RBI tally puts him eighth.
  • Olson is batting .248 with 36 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Olson is 24th in home runs and 12th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is batting .273 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads Boston in home runs with 24, runs batted in with 60 and his batting average of .310 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Devers ranks 13th in homers and 28th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .310 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 47 runs.
  • Overall, Bogaerts is 145th in homers and 78th in RBI this season.
  • Alex Verdugo has 110 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.312/.389.
  • J.D. Martinez has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .447 on the year.

Braves and Red Sox Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Mets

W 9-6

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 8-5

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

L 5-2

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

W 9-7

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

L 5-4

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

L 9-7

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
89c5a7cd-227d-4e20-9189-85d066fbc21e
entertainment

How to Watch Mysteries of the Deep Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Serena Williams vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
2bdf2a865f3774bc8ac5d8d0b2fbcf12a5f1583e
entertainment

How to Watch Supersenses, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina18 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago