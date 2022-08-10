How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

NESN (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Braves are 11th in MLB with a .249 batting average.

The Braves have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (531 total runs).

The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.

The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 500.

The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Braves Impact Players

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 30 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .298.

Riley's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he ranks eighth in RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .248 with 36 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks.

Olson ranks 24th in homers in baseball and 12th in RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers is batting .310 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Devers' home run total is 13th and his RBI tally is 28th.

Xander Bogaerts' batting average of .310 leads all Boston hitters this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Bogaerts is 145th in homers and 78th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is slashing .272/.312/.389 this season for the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .447 on the year.

Braves and Red Sox Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Mets W 9-6 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 8-5 Away 8/6/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/7/2022 Mets L 5-2 Away 8/9/2022 Red Sox W 9-7 Away 8/10/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/12/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/13/2022 Marlins - Away 8/14/2022 Marlins - Away 8/15/2022 Mets - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Royals L 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Royals W 7-4 Away 8/6/2022 Royals L 5-4 Away 8/7/2022 Royals L 13-5 Away 8/9/2022 Braves L 9-7 Home 8/10/2022 Braves - Home 8/11/2022 Orioles - Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away

Regional restrictions apply.