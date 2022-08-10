How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Braves vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Braves are 11th in MLB with a .249 batting average.
  • The Braves have the No. 4 offense in MLB action scoring 4.8 runs per game (531 total runs).
  • The Braves' .313 on-base percentage is 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 500.
  • The Red Sox have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Braves Impact Players

  • Austin Riley leads the Braves with 30 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .298.
  • Riley's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .248 with 36 doubles, 21 home runs and 56 walks.
  • Olson ranks 24th in homers in baseball and 12th in RBI.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .292 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .273 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers is batting .310 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Boston hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Devers' home run total is 13th and his RBI tally is 28th.
  • Xander Bogaerts' batting average of .310 leads all Boston hitters this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Bogaerts is 145th in homers and 78th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo is slashing .272/.312/.389 this season for the Red Sox.
  • J.D. Martinez has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .345. He's slugging .447 on the year.

Braves and Red Sox Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Mets

W 9-6

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 8-5

Away

8/6/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/7/2022

Mets

L 5-2

Away

8/9/2022

Red Sox

W 9-7

Away

8/10/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/13/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/15/2022

Mets

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Royals

L 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

L 5-4

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

L 9-7

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 9, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) high fives first baseman Tommy Pham (22) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
89c5a7cd-227d-4e20-9189-85d066fbc21e
entertainment

How to Watch Mysteries of the Deep Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Serena Williams vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
2bdf2a865f3774bc8ac5d8d0b2fbcf12a5f1583e
entertainment

How to Watch Supersenses, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina18 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago