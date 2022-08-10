How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will take on the Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).
  • The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 450, 4.1 per game.
  • The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals have scored 427 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .253.
  • Contreras is 43rd in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ian Happ is batting .276 with 29 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
  • Happ ranks 145th in home runs in baseball and 84th in RBI.
  • Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .297 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz is batting .233 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.
  • In all of baseball, Cruz is 159th in home runs and 54th in RBI.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .303 on the year.
  • Hernandez is currently 401st in home runs and 246th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Ruiz is batting .247 to lead Washington, while adding six homers and 29 runs batted in this season.
  • Luke Voit is slugging .431 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 51 runs.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

L 11-5

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

L 13-1

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
