How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will take on the Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).
- The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 450, 4.1 per game.
- The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- The Nationals have scored 427 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .253.
- Contreras is 43rd in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ian Happ is batting .276 with 29 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
- Happ ranks 145th in home runs in baseball and 84th in RBI.
- Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .297 batting average.
- Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).
Nationals Impact Players
- Nelson Cruz is batting .233 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Cruz is 159th in home runs and 54th in RBI.
- Cesar Hernandez has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .303 on the year.
- Hernandez is currently 401st in home runs and 246th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Ruiz is batting .247 to lead Washington, while adding six homers and 29 runs batted in this season.
- Luke Voit is slugging .431 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 51 runs.
Cubs and Nationals Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Marlins
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
W 6-3
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
-
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Phillies
L 7-2
Away
8/6/2022
Phillies
L 11-5
Away
8/7/2022
Phillies
L 13-1
Away
8/8/2022
Cubs
L 6-3
Away
8/9/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Away
8/10/2022
Cubs
-
Away
8/12/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/14/2022
Padres
-
Home
8/15/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/16/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)