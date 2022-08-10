How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will take on the Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

2:20 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 450, 4.1 per game.

The Cubs rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Nationals have scored 427 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Nationals have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .253.

Contreras is 43rd in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ian Happ is batting .276 with 29 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Happ ranks 145th in home runs in baseball and 84th in RBI.

Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .297 batting average.

Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).

Nationals Impact Players

Nelson Cruz is batting .233 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.

In all of baseball, Cruz is 159th in home runs and 54th in RBI.

Cesar Hernandez has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .303 on the year.

Hernandez is currently 401st in home runs and 246th in RBI in the major leagues.

Ruiz is batting .247 to lead Washington, while adding six homers and 29 runs batted in this season.

Luke Voit is slugging .431 this season, with a team-best 15 homers while driving in 51 runs.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Marlins W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Home 8/7/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/8/2022 Nationals W 6-3 Home 8/9/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Home 8/10/2022 Nationals - Home 8/11/2022 Reds - Away 8/13/2022 Reds - Away 8/14/2022 Reds - Away 8/15/2022 Nationals - Away 8/16/2022 Nationals - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Phillies L 7-2 Away 8/6/2022 Phillies L 11-5 Away 8/7/2022 Phillies L 13-1 Away 8/8/2022 Cubs L 6-3 Away 8/9/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Away 8/10/2022 Cubs - Away 8/12/2022 Padres - Home 8/13/2022 Padres - Home 8/14/2022 Padres - Home 8/15/2022 Cubs - Home 8/16/2022 Cubs - Home

