How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals game on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Eloy Jimenez and Bobby Witt Jr..

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .257 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (471 total).
  • The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Royals rank 24th in the league with 434 total runs scored this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 long balls.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Abreu's home runs place him 67th, and his RBI tally places him 45th.
  • Luis Robert has been productive as he paces his team with 56 RBI.
  • Robert is 88th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .298 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Witt Jr. is batting .252 with 56 RBI, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, Witt Jr. ranks 56th in home runs and 40th in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .411 on the year.
  • Dozier is currently 126th in homers and 162nd in RBI in the major leagues.
  • MJ Melendez has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
  • Nicky Lopez is batting .248 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .294 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

L 4-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Red Sox

L 7-4

Home

8/6/2022

Red Sox

W 5-4

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

W 13-5

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

W 4-2

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Home

8/10/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/11/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrate after Seager hits a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrate after Seager hits a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18004489 (1)
Golf

How to Watch ISPS HANDA World Invitational: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Chesson Hadley hits his tee shot on the second tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chesson Hadley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jul 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vincent Whaley hits a shot from the 17th fairway during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Vincent Whaley at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Kevin Kisner tees off on the first hole during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Kisner at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago
Jul 21, 2022; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Maverick McNealy hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Maverick McNealy at the FedEx St. Jude Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 11-14

By What's On TV Staff11 minutes ago