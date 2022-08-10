How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals game on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Eloy Jimenez and Bobby Witt Jr..
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .257 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox are the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.3 runs per game (471 total).
- The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Royals rank 13th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Royals rank 24th in the league with 434 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 long balls.
- Of all batters in MLB, Abreu's home runs place him 67th, and his RBI tally places him 45th.
- Luis Robert has been productive as he paces his team with 56 RBI.
- Robert is 88th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Andrew Vaughn is hitting .298 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- A.J. Pollock is batting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Witt Jr. is batting .252 with 56 RBI, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- In all of MLB, Witt Jr. ranks 56th in home runs and 40th in RBI.
- Hunter Dozier has collected 84 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .411 on the year.
- Dozier is currently 126th in homers and 162nd in RBI in the major leagues.
- MJ Melendez has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- Nicky Lopez is batting .248 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .294 this season.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Away
8/7/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
L 4-2
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
W 3-2
Away
8/10/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/12/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/14/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Red Sox
L 7-4
Home
8/6/2022
Red Sox
W 5-4
Home
8/7/2022
Red Sox
W 13-5
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
W 4-2
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Home
8/10/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/11/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
