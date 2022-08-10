How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will play Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field in the final of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.259).
  • The Mets have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 4.8 runs per game (534 total runs).
  • The Mets are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
  • The Reds rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Reds have scored 464 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso has posted a team-high 29 home runs and has driven in 95 runs.
  • Alonso's home runs rank him fifth in MLB, and he is second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 46 walks while batting .268.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Lindor is 27th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .292 with 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .271.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in runs batted in with 51 while batting .252, which is also best on the team.
  • Farmer is 204th in home runs and 60th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Votto's 11 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 40 runs this season while slugging .389.
  • Votto ranks 107th in home runs and 124th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Nick Senzel has collected 67 base hits, an OBP of .306 and a slugging percentage of .319 this season.
  • Albert Almora Jr. has 45 hits and an OBP of .274 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Braves

W 8-5

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

W 5-2

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

W 6-2

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Brewers

L 5-1

Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

W 7-5

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
