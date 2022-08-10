How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field against Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals' .251 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (510 total runs).
  • The Cardinals are sixth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 510 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a batting average of .329, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 84.
  • In all of MLB, Goldschmidt is eighth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is hitting .300 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Arenado is 20th in homers and 14th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .258.
  • Dylan Carlson is batting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron is batting .280 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 79 RBI.
  • Cron's home run total places him 17th in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .263 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 43rd in homers and 25th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .316 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 41 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Cubs

W 7-2

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

W 12-9

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

L 16-5

Away

8/10/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Padres

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-5

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

W 16-5

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

