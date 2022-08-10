How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field against Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Cardinals' .251 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (510 total runs).

The Cardinals are sixth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking seventh with 510 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a batting average of .329, while pacing the Cardinals in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 84.

In all of MLB, Goldschmidt is eighth in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .300 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.

Arenado is 20th in homers and 14th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .258.

Dylan Carlson is batting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron is batting .280 this season with a team-high 23 home runs and 79 RBI.

Cron's home run total places him 17th in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .263 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Blackmon is currently 43rd in homers and 25th in RBI in the big leagues.

Brendan Rodgers has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .432 this season.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a .316 batting average. He's also hit three homers and has 41 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Cubs W 7-2 Home 8/5/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/7/2022 Yankees W 12-9 Home 8/9/2022 Rockies L 16-5 Away 8/10/2022 Rockies - Away 8/11/2022 Rockies - Away 8/12/2022 Brewers - Home 8/13/2022 Brewers - Home 8/14/2022 Brewers - Home 8/16/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Padres W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away

