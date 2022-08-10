How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrate after Seager hits a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros square off against the Texas Rangers and starter Glenn Otto on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

The Astros have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (493 total runs).

The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

The Rangers rank 15th in the league with 486 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (30), runs batted in (73) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .297.

Of all hitters in MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and ninth in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .251 with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 59 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Bregman ranks 76th in home runs and 40th in RBI.

Jose Altuve is hitting .286 with 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Kyle Tucker has 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .242.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .250 this season with a team-high 25 home runs.

In all of the major leagues, Seager ranks 10th in homers and 37th in RBI.

Marcus Semien is batting .239 with an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Semien ranks 43rd in home runs and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 71 while batting .248 with 19 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.282) this season while adding 16 home runs and 47 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Guardians W 6-0 Away 8/5/2022 Guardians W 9-3 Away 8/6/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 8/7/2022 Guardians L 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Rangers W 7-5 Home 8/10/2022 Rangers - Home 8/11/2022 Rangers - Home 8/12/2022 Athletics - Home 8/13/2022 Athletics - Home 8/14/2022 Athletics - Home 8/15/2022 White Sox - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 White Sox W 3-2 Home 8/5/2022 White Sox L 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 White Sox W 8-0 Home 8/7/2022 White Sox L 8-2 Home 8/9/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/10/2022 Astros - Away 8/11/2022 Astros - Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home 8/13/2022 Mariners - Home 8/14/2022 Mariners - Home 8/15/2022 Athletics - Home

