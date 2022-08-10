How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .257 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox are the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (471 total).
- The White Sox are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Royals' .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 434 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Abreu has launched a team-best 14 home runs.
- Abreu is 67th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Luis Robert has put up 56 runs batted in to pace his team.
- Robert ranks 88th in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this season.
- Andrew Vaughn has 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .298.
- A.J. Pollock is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .252 with 56 RBI, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Witt Jr. ranks 56th in homers and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .245 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- Dozier ranks 126th in home runs and 162nd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- MJ Melendez has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- Nicky Lopez is batting .248 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .294 this season.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Away
8/7/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
L 4-2
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
W 3-2
Away
8/10/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/12/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/14/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Red Sox
L 7-4
Home
8/6/2022
Red Sox
W 5-4
Home
8/7/2022
Red Sox
W 13-5
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
W 4-2
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Home
8/10/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/11/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
