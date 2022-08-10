How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with bench coach Brad Ausmus (16) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and James Kaprielian will start for their respective teams when the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics play on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Angels' .229 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

The Angels have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (425 total runs).

The Angels are 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .298.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 374 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

Ohtani paces the Angels with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 65.

Including all batters in the majors, Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 19th in RBI.

Taylor Ward has a club-best .273 batting average.

Ward is 66th in homers and 132nd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Jared Walsh has 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .228.

Luis Rengifo is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .248, which is also best on the team.

Among all batters in the majors, Murphy's home run total is 76th and his RBI tally ranks 69th.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.

Among all major league batters, Brown ranks 40th in homers and 69th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Ramon Laureano has 63 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Mariners W 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners W 7-1 Away 8/7/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Away 8/8/2022 Athletics W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Athletics - Away 8/10/2022 Athletics - Away 8/12/2022 Twins - Home 8/13/2022 Twins - Home 8/14/2022 Twins - Home 8/15/2022 Mariners - Home

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Angels W 3-1 Away 8/4/2022 Angels W 8-7 Away 8/6/2022 Giants L 7-3 Home 8/7/2022 Giants L 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Angels - Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away 8/13/2022 Astros - Away 8/14/2022 Astros - Away 8/15/2022 Rangers - Away

