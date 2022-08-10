How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with bench coach Brad Ausmus (16) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and James Kaprielian will start for their respective teams when the Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics play on Tuesday at Oakland Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .229 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
  • The Angels have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (425 total runs).
  • The Angels are 27th in the league with an on-base percentage of .298.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 374 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani paces the Angels with 24 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 65.
  • Including all batters in the majors, Ohtani ranks 11th in home runs and 19th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward has a club-best .273 batting average.
  • Ward is 66th in homers and 132nd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Jared Walsh has 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .228.
  • Luis Rengifo is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in runs batted in with 48 while batting .248, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Murphy's home run total is 76th and his RBI tally ranks 69th.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.
  • Among all major league batters, Brown ranks 40th in homers and 69th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
  • Ramon Laureano has 63 hits and an OBP of .297 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

W 7-1

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

W 8-7

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

L 7-3

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

L 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
