How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15, center) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21, left) stands at the plate during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani take the field at Oakland Coliseum against Sean Murphy and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

Athletics vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Athletics vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Athletics' .215 batting average ranks last in the majors.
  • The Athletics have the No. 29 offense in MLB play scoring 3.4 runs per game (375 total runs).
  • The Athletics are last in the league with an on-base percentage of .276.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored 430 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads the Athletics with 48 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .245.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Murphy's home runs rank him 76th, and his RBI tally puts him 71st.
  • Seth Brown has hit 17 home runs with 48 runs batted in. Each pace his team.
  • Brown ranks 40th in home runs in the majors and 71st in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .240.
  • Ramon Laureano is batting .218 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Angels Impact Players

  • Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs (25) and runs batted in (66) this season while batting .256.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Ohtani's home run total ranks 10th and his RBI tally is 18th.
  • Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .274 average while slugging 15 homers and driving in 41 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Ward is 56th in homers and 115th in RBI.
  • Luis Rengifo has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.310/.410.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .225 with an OBP of .270 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Athletics and Angels Schedules

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Angels

W 8-7

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

L 7-3

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

L 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

W 7-1

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

W 5-1

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/16/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

