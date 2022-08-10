How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Phillies are 10th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
- The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (520 total).
- The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Marlins have scored 416 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 67.
- Among all hitters in baseball, Schwarber is second in homers and 17th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Hoskins ranks 13th in home runs and 48th in RBI.
- Realmuto has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .268.
- Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .294 batting average.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Aguilar's home run total ranks 76th and his RBI tally ranks 92nd.
- Rojas has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .335 on the year.
- Rojas is 204th in homers and 205th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .275 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
- Joey Wendle is batting .257 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.
Phillies and Marlins Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Nationals
W 5-4
Home
8/5/2022
Nationals
W 7-2
Home
8/6/2022
Nationals
W 11-5
Home
8/7/2022
Nationals
W 13-1
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
W 4-1
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
-
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/15/2022
Reds
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Reds
W 3-0
Home
8/5/2022
Cubs
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Cubs
L 4-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cubs
W 3-0
Away
8/9/2022
Phillies
L 4-1
Away
8/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/13/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/13/2022
Braves
-
Home
8/14/2022
Braves
-
Home
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV