How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are 10th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (520 total).
  • The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored 416 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 67.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Schwarber is second in homers and 17th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Hoskins ranks 13th in home runs and 48th in RBI.
  • Realmuto has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .268.
  • Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .294 batting average.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Aguilar's home run total ranks 76th and his RBI tally ranks 92nd.
  • Rojas has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .335 on the year.
  • Rojas is 204th in homers and 205th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .275 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Joey Wendle is batting .257 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Nationals

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

W 11-5

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

W 13-1

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-1

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Reds

W 3-0

Home

8/5/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Cubs

L 4-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cubs

W 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Serena Williams vs. Belinda Bencic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
2bdf2a865f3774bc8ac5d8d0b2fbcf12a5f1583e
entertainment

How to Watch Supersenses, Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina12 minutes ago
Jul 5, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) gets high fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth26 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago