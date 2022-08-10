How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies square off against Miguel Rojas and the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies are 10th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (520 total).

The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored 416 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 67.

Among all hitters in baseball, Schwarber is second in homers and 17th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Hoskins ranks 13th in home runs and 48th in RBI.

Realmuto has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .268.

Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a .294 batting average.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Aguilar's home run total ranks 76th and his RBI tally ranks 92nd.

Rojas has collected 77 hits this season and has an OBP of .282. He's slugging .335 on the year.

Rojas is 204th in homers and 205th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .275 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.

Joey Wendle is batting .257 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 8/6/2022 Nationals W 11-5 Home 8/7/2022 Nationals W 13-1 Home 8/9/2022 Marlins W 4-1 Home 8/10/2022 Marlins - Home 8/11/2022 Marlins - Home 8/12/2022 Mets - Away 8/13/2022 Mets - Away 8/14/2022 Mets - Away 8/15/2022 Reds - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Reds W 3-0 Home 8/5/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Cubs L 4-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cubs W 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Away 8/10/2022 Phillies - Away 8/11/2022 Phillies - Away 8/12/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home 8/14/2022 Braves - Home

