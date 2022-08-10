Mets vs. Reds: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mets vs. Reds in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/10/2022

Aug 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see T.J. Zeuch on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Stream New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds in Canada

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • New York ranks fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
  • The Mets have scored 534 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • New York has an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks second in the league.
  • Cincinnati's .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The offense for the Reds is the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (464 total runs).
  • Cincinnati is 20th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso is the Mets best power option, connecting on 29 long balls this season in addition to delivering 95 RBI, both team highs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Alonso's home run total places him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him second.
  • Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .268.
  • Among all major league batters, Lindor is 27th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .292.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer paces the Reds with 51 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .252.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Farmer is 204th in home runs and 60th in RBI.
  • Joey Votto has shown off his power as he paces his team with 11 home runs.
  • Votto is 107th overall in homers and 124th in RBI this season.
  • Nick Senzel is batting .248 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
  • Albert Almora Jr. is batting .237 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Braves

W 8-5

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

W 5-2

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

W 6-2

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Brewers

L 5-1

Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

W 7-5

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

