Mets vs. Reds: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/10/2022

How to Watch Mets vs. Reds in Canada: Live Stream, Start Time | 8/10/2022
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will see T.J. Zeuch on the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Stream New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds in Canada
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network Canada
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- New York ranks fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- The Mets have scored 534 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- New York has an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks second in the league.
- Cincinnati's .239 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- The offense for the Reds is the No. 19 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (464 total runs).
- Cincinnati is 20th in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso is the Mets best power option, connecting on 29 long balls this season in addition to delivering 95 RBI, both team highs.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Alonso's home run total places him fifth, and his RBI tally puts him second.
- Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .268.
- Among all major league batters, Lindor is 27th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Starling Marte has 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .292.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer paces the Reds with 51 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .252.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Farmer is 204th in home runs and 60th in RBI.
- Joey Votto has shown off his power as he paces his team with 11 home runs.
- Votto is 107th overall in homers and 124th in RBI this season.
- Nick Senzel is batting .248 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Albert Almora Jr. is batting .237 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Braves
W 8-5
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
W 6-2
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
W 5-2
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
W 5-1
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
W 6-2
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Brewers
L 5-1
Away
8/6/2022
Brewers
W 7-5
Away
8/7/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
8/8/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Away
8/9/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network Canada
Time
1:10
PM/EST
