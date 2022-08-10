How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) and first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets versus Cincinnati Reds game on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Lindor and Jake Fraley.

Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Mets are fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The Mets score the third-most runs in baseball (534 total, 4.8 per game).
  • The Mets' .331 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
  • The Reds rank 19th in the league with 464 total runs scored this season.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso has a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 95 runs.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Alonso is fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 46 walks while batting .268.
  • Lindor ranks 27th in home runs and sixth in RBI in the majors.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .292 with 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.252) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.
  • Farmer is 204th in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Joey Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs with 11 while driving in 40 runs and slugging .389.
  • Votto ranks 107th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 124th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel is slashing .248/.306/.319 this season for the Reds.
  • Albert Almora Jr. has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .274. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Mets and Reds Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Braves

W 8-5

Home

8/6/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

8/7/2022

Braves

W 5-2

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

W 6-2

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

-

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Brewers

L 5-1

Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

W 7-5

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

