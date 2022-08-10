How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets versus Cincinnati Reds game on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Lindor and Jake Fraley.
Mets vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Mets vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Mets are fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- The Mets score the third-most runs in baseball (534 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mets' .331 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- The Reds rank 19th in the league with 464 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso has a team-leading 29 home runs and has driven in 95 runs.
- Among all batters in the majors, Alonso is fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
- Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 46 walks while batting .268.
- Lindor ranks 27th in home runs and sixth in RBI in the majors.
- Starling Marte is hitting .292 with 19 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .271 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks.
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.252) and runs batted in (51) this season while also slugging six homers.
- Farmer is 204th in homers and 60th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Joey Votto leads Cincinnati in home runs with 11 while driving in 40 runs and slugging .389.
- Votto ranks 107th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 124th in RBI.
- Nick Senzel is slashing .248/.306/.319 this season for the Reds.
- Albert Almora Jr. has collected 45 hits this season and has an OBP of .274. He's slugging .374 on the year.
Mets and Reds Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Braves
W 8-5
Home
8/6/2022
Braves
W 6-2
Home
8/7/2022
Braves
W 5-2
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
W 5-1
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
W 6-2
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
-
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Brewers
L 5-1
Away
8/6/2022
Brewers
W 7-5
Away
8/7/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
8/8/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Away
8/9/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
