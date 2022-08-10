How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (right) shakes hands with first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. France scored a run on the hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (right) shakes hands with first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. France scored a run on the hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo head into the second of a three-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Yankees are 12th in the majors with a .247 batting average.
  • The Yankees are the highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (588 total).
  • The Yankees are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
  • The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 449 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 44 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 98.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him first.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .227.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in baseball and 18th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is hitting .290 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .307.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .302. He's also hit 14 home runs with 56 RBI.
  • France's home run total puts him 66th in the majors, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .257 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
  • Crawford ranks 226th in homers and 201st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Jesse Winker has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs (18) and runs batted in (58) this season while batting .230.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Mariners

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

L 12-9

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

W 9-4

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

L 9-4

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (right) shakes hands with first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. France scored a run on the hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 seconds ago
Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (right) shakes hands with first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. France scored a run on the hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 seconds ago
08tvcol-password-articleLarge
entertainment

How to Watch Password, Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
1920x1080_BBBB_showchip
entertainment

How to Watch Big Bad Budget Battle Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas20 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) after the Cardinals defeated the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Dream at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Jul 12, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) hits a two run single against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson40 minutes ago
USATSI_17695142
Hockey

How to Watch United States vs. Germany: Stream Hockey Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs50 minutes ago