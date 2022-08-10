How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo head into the second of a three-game series against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Yankees are 12th in the majors with a .247 batting average.
- The Yankees are the highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.3 runs per game (588 total).
- The Yankees are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Mariners' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 449 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge paces the Yankees with 44 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 98.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally puts him first.
- Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .227.
- Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in baseball and 18th in RBI.
- DJ LeMahieu is hitting .290 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .307.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .302. He's also hit 14 home runs with 56 RBI.
- France's home run total puts him 66th in the majors, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .257 with an OBP of .334 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
- Crawford ranks 226th in homers and 201st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Jesse Winker has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs (18) and runs batted in (58) this season while batting .230.
Yankees and Mariners Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Mariners
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
L 12-9
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
W 9-4
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
L 7-1
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
W 6-3
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
L 9-4
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/15/2022
Angels
-
Away
