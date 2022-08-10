Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
  • The Yankees have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring 5.3 runs per game (588 total runs).
  • The Yankees rank second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 450 (4.0 per game).
  • The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge has put up a team-leading 44 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Judge is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .227.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • LeMahieu is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .306.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle with a .298 batting average. He's also hit 14 homers and has 56 RBI.
  • In all of MLB, France ranks 67th in homers and 40th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford has 97 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
  • Crawford ranks 232nd in home runs and 205th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jesse Winker has 80 hits this season and a slash line of .229/.348/.363.
  • Frazier has 98 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

L 12-9

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

W 9-4

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

L 1-0

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

L 9-4

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Phillies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth17 minutes ago
USATSI_18846061
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Astros: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth27 minutes ago
USATSI_18846074
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Royals

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago
USATSI_18829498
Baseball

How to Watch Caribbean vs. Hsinchu County: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs37 minutes ago
USATSI_18575260
College Basketball

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Dominican Republic Select Team

By Alex Barth41 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) rounds the bases and scores a run against the Milwaukee Brewers on an RBI double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live Online for Free, TV Channel

By Phil Watson56 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Connecticut: Stream LLWS Metro Regional Live

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Canada Hockey IIHF
Hockey

How to Watch Latvia vs. Canada: Stream Junior Hockey Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
imago1012870200h
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs. Brazil: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Live Online

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago