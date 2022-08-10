New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- The Yankees have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring 5.3 runs per game (588 total runs).
- The Yankees rank second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 450 (4.0 per game).
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge has put up a team-leading 44 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.
- Of all MLB hitters, Judge is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .227.
- Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- LeMahieu is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .306.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle with a .298 batting average. He's also hit 14 homers and has 56 RBI.
- In all of MLB, France ranks 67th in homers and 40th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has 97 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
- Crawford ranks 232nd in home runs and 205th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Jesse Winker has 80 hits this season and a slash line of .229/.348/.363.
- Frazier has 98 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .310 this season.
Yankees and Mariners Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
L 12-9
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
W 9-4
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
L 1-0
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
L 7-1
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
W 6-3
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
L 9-4
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
W 1-0
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/15/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/16/2022
Angels
-
Away
