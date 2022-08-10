Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and Adam Frazier on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

The Yankees have the most prolific offense in baseball scoring 5.3 runs per game (588 total runs).

The Yankees rank second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 450 (4.0 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge has put up a team-leading 44 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.

Of all MLB hitters, Judge is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Anthony Rizzo has 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .227.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

LeMahieu is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.

Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .306.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle with a .298 batting average. He's also hit 14 homers and has 56 RBI.

In all of MLB, France ranks 67th in homers and 40th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 97 hits and an OBP of .331 to go with a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Crawford ranks 232nd in home runs and 205th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jesse Winker has 80 hits this season and a slash line of .229/.348/.363.

Frazier has 98 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals L 12-9 Away 8/8/2022 Mariners W 9-4 Away 8/9/2022 Mariners L 1-0 Away 8/10/2022 Mariners - Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Rays - Home 8/16/2022 Rays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Angels L 7-1 Home 8/7/2022 Angels W 6-3 Home 8/8/2022 Yankees L 9-4 Home 8/9/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home 8/12/2022 Rangers - Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away 8/16/2022 Angels - Away

Regional restrictions apply.