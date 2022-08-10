How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with bench coach Brad Ausmus (16) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in David Fletcher and Sean Murphy.

Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Angels' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (425 total runs).
  • The Angels rank 27th in baseball with a .298 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 374 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Angels Impact Players

  • Shohei Ohtani paces the Angels in home runs (24) and runs batted in (65).
  • Ohtani's home runs place him 11th in the majors, and he ranks 19th in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is hitting .273 to lead the lineup.
  • Ward ranks 66th in homers and 132nd in RBI in the majors.
  • Jared Walsh is hitting .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Luis Rengifo has 15 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.248) and runs batted in (48) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 76th in the majors, and he is 69th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.
  • Brown ranks 40th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 69th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
  • Ramon Laureano is batting .217 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Angels and Athletics Schedules

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Mariners

W 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Mariners

W 7-1

Away

8/7/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Away

8/8/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/10/2022

Athletics

-

Away

8/12/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/13/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/14/2022

Twins

-

Home

8/15/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Angels

W 3-1

Away

8/4/2022

Angels

W 8-7

Away

8/6/2022

Giants

L 7-3

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

L 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

-

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
