How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Angels versus Oakland Athletics game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in David Fletcher and Sean Murphy.
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Angels vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
Angels vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Angels' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Angels have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (425 total runs).
- The Angels rank 27th in baseball with a .298 on-base percentage.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 374 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Angels Impact Players
- Shohei Ohtani paces the Angels in home runs (24) and runs batted in (65).
- Ohtani's home runs place him 11th in the majors, and he ranks 19th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward is hitting .273 to lead the lineup.
- Ward ranks 66th in homers and 132nd in RBI in the majors.
- Jared Walsh is hitting .228 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- Luis Rengifo has 15 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.248) and runs batted in (48) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
- Murphy's home run total puts him 76th in the majors, and he is 69th in RBI.
- Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.
- Brown ranks 40th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 69th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
- Ramon Laureano is batting .217 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
Angels and Athletics Schedules
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Mariners
W 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
W 7-1
Away
8/7/2022
Mariners
L 6-3
Away
8/8/2022
Athletics
W 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/12/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/13/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/14/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Angels
W 3-1
Away
8/4/2022
Angels
W 8-7
Away
8/6/2022
Giants
L 7-3
Home
8/7/2022
Giants
L 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Angels
L 1-0
Home
8/9/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
How To Watch
August
9
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)