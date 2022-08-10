How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15, center) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21, left) stands at the plate during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown head into the final of a three-game series against Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.

Athletics vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Athletics vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Athletics are last in the majors with a .215 batting average.

The Athletics are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.4 runs per game (375 total).

The Athletics are last in the league with a .276 on-base percentage.

The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Angels rank 25th in the league with 430 total runs scored this season.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with 48 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .245.

Among all batters in MLB, Murphy's home runs place him 76th, and his RBI tally ranks him 71st.

Seth Brown's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 17 home runs and 48 runs batted in.

Brown ranks 40th in home runs in MLB and 71st in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .240.

Ramon Laureano has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .218.

Angels Impact Players

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 25 and runs batted in with 66.

Ohtani's home run total places him 10th in the big leagues, and he ranks 18th in RBI.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .274 average while slugging 15 homers and driving in 41 runs.

Ward is currently 56th in home runs and 115th in RBI in the major leagues.

Luis Rengifo has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.310/.410.

Jared Walsh has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .270. He's slugging .392 on the year.

Athletics and Angels Schedules

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Angels W 8-7 Away 8/6/2022 Giants L 7-3 Home 8/7/2022 Giants L 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 8/10/2022 Angels - Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away 8/13/2022 Astros - Away 8/14/2022 Astros - Away 8/15/2022 Rangers - Away 8/16/2022 Rangers - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Mariners L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Mariners W 7-1 Away 8/7/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Away 8/8/2022 Athletics W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Athletics W 5-1 Away 8/10/2022 Athletics - Away 8/12/2022 Twins - Home 8/13/2022 Twins - Home 8/14/2022 Twins - Home 8/15/2022 Mariners - Home 8/16/2022 Mariners - Home

