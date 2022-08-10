How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown head into the final of a three-game series against Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum.
Athletics vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Athletics vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Athletics are last in the majors with a .215 batting average.
- The Athletics are the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.4 runs per game (375 total).
- The Athletics are last in the league with a .276 on-base percentage.
- The Angels have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Angels rank 25th in the league with 430 total runs scored this season.
- The Angels have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with 48 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .245.
- Among all batters in MLB, Murphy's home runs place him 76th, and his RBI tally ranks him 71st.
- Seth Brown's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 17 home runs and 48 runs batted in.
- Brown ranks 40th in home runs in MLB and 71st in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .240.
- Ramon Laureano has 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .218.
Angels Impact Players
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in home runs with 25 and runs batted in with 66.
- Ohtani's home run total places him 10th in the big leagues, and he ranks 18th in RBI.
- Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in batting with a .274 average while slugging 15 homers and driving in 41 runs.
- Ward is currently 56th in home runs and 115th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Luis Rengifo has 75 hits this season and a slash line of .270/.310/.410.
- Jared Walsh has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .270. He's slugging .392 on the year.
Athletics and Angels Schedules
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Angels
W 8-7
Away
8/6/2022
Giants
L 7-3
Home
8/7/2022
Giants
L 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Angels
L 1-0
Home
8/9/2022
Angels
L 5-1
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
-
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
L 2-1
Away
8/6/2022
Mariners
W 7-1
Away
8/7/2022
Mariners
L 6-3
Away
8/8/2022
Athletics
W 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Athletics
W 5-1
Away
8/10/2022
Athletics
-
Away
8/12/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/13/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/14/2022
Twins
-
Home
8/15/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/16/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)