How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will look to find success against Sandy Alcantara when he takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.250).

The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (520 total).

The Phillies are 15th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Marlins are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 416 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 67.

Among all batters in the majors, Schwarber is second in homers and 17th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.

Hoskins ranks 13th in homers and 48th in RBI in the majors.

J.T. Realmuto is hitting .268 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .294.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 90 hits, an OBP of .287 plus a slugging percentage of .391.

Aguilar ranks 76th in home runs and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Miguel Rojas is batting .233 with an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .335 this season.

Overall, Rojas is 204th in homers and 205th in RBI this year.

Garrett Cooper is batting .275 to lead Miami, while adding seven homers and 42 runs batted in this season.

Joey Wendle has 53 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Nationals W 5-4 Home 8/5/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 8/6/2022 Nationals W 11-5 Home 8/7/2022 Nationals W 13-1 Home 8/9/2022 Marlins W 4-1 Home 8/10/2022 Marlins - Home 8/11/2022 Marlins - Home 8/12/2022 Mets - Away 8/13/2022 Mets - Away 8/14/2022 Mets - Away 8/15/2022 Reds - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Reds W 3-0 Home 8/5/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Cubs L 4-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cubs W 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Away 8/10/2022 Phillies - Away 8/11/2022 Phillies - Away 8/12/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home 8/14/2022 Braves - Home

Regional restrictions apply.