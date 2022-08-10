How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Greg Allen (24) and right fielder Bligh Madris (66) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Zach Thompson starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .227 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (458 total).
  • The Diamondbacks' .305 on-base percentage is 23rd in the league.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates have scored 392 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .288.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (26) and runs batted in (61).
  • Walker ranks seventh in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ketel Marte's .261 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Marte ranks 123rd in home runs and 127th in RBI so far this season.
  • Varsho is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Josh Rojas is hitting .271 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .259 with 16 home runs and 35 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Reynolds is 42nd in home runs and 159th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .245 average, six homers and 35 RBI.
  • Overall, Hayes ranks 201st in homers and 159th in RBI this year.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
  • Michael Chavis is batting .250 with an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Guardians

L 7-4

Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-0

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

8/5/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

How To Watch

August
9
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Start your free trial today!
