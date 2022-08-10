How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres versus San Francisco Giants game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jurickson Profar and Wilmer Flores.
Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Padres' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
- The Padres have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (485 total runs).
- The Padres' .315 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 495.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .317.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Soto is 23rd in homers and 82nd in RBI.
- Josh Bell's .294 batting average leads his team.
- Bell ranks 66th in homers and 32nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Manny Machado has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .289.
- Brandon Drury has managed a team-high 21 home runs and has driven in 65 runs.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .249.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total is 42nd and his RBI tally is 37th.
- Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .266 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 44 runs.
- Estrada is 123rd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 91st in RBI.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .492 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 70 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
Padres and Giants Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Rockies
L 7-3
Home
8/5/2022
Dodgers
L 8-1
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
L 8-3
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
L 4-0
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
L 1-0
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-0
Home
8/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
8/6/2022
Athletics
W 7-3
Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
W 6-4
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
W 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
