How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres versus San Francisco Giants game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jurickson Profar and Wilmer Flores.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
  • The Padres have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (485 total runs).
  • The Padres' .315 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
  • The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 495.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .317.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Soto is 23rd in homers and 82nd in RBI.
  • Josh Bell's .294 batting average leads his team.
  • Bell ranks 66th in homers and 32nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Manny Machado has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .289.
  • Brandon Drury has managed a team-high 21 home runs and has driven in 65 runs.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .249.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total is 42nd and his RBI tally is 37th.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .266 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 44 runs.
  • Estrada is 123rd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 91st in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .492 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 70 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Rockies

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

L 8-3

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-0

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

W 7-3

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

W 6-4

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Greg Allen (24) and right fielder Bligh Madris (66) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with bench coach Brad Ausmus (16) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) celebrates with bench coach Brad Ausmus (16) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Greg Allen (24) and right fielder Bligh Madris (66) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Sparks: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (right) shakes hands with first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. France scored a run on the hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (right) shakes hands with first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. France scored a run on the hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago