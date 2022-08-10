How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres versus San Francisco Giants game on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jurickson Profar and Wilmer Flores.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Padres' .239 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

The Padres have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (485 total runs).

The Padres' .315 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

The Giants have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 495.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .317.

Padres Impact Players

Juan Soto has swatted a team- leading 21 home runs.

In all of MLB, Soto is 23rd in homers and 82nd in RBI.

Josh Bell's .294 batting average leads his team.

Bell ranks 66th in homers and 32nd in RBI in the big leagues.

Manny Machado has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .289.

Brandon Drury has managed a team-high 21 home runs and has driven in 65 runs.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .249.

Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total is 42nd and his RBI tally is 37th.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in batting with a .266 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 44 runs.

Estrada is 123rd among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 91st in RBI.

Joc Pederson is slugging .492 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has 70 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Rockies L 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Dodgers L 8-1 Away 8/6/2022 Dodgers L 8-3 Away 8/7/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Away 8/8/2022 Giants L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Giants - Home 8/10/2022 Giants - Home 8/12/2022 Nationals - Away 8/13/2022 Nationals - Away 8/14/2022 Nationals - Away 8/15/2022 Marlins - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-0 Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 8/6/2022 Athletics W 7-3 Away 8/7/2022 Athletics W 6-4 Away 8/8/2022 Padres W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Padres - Away 8/10/2022 Padres - Away 8/12/2022 Pirates - Home 8/13/2022 Pirates - Home 8/14/2022 Pirates - Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

