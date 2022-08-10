How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will meet on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Manny Machado and Thairo Estrada among those expected to produce at the plate.
Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Padres rank 17th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
- The Padres rank 13th in runs scored with 492, 4.4 per game.
- The Padres' .316 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored 499 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto paces the Padres with 22 home runs.
- Of all batters in the majors, Soto's home runs place him 19th, and his RBI tally ranks him 78th.
- Machado is batting .290 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among all MLB batters, Machado is 27th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
- Josh Bell leads the Padres' lineup with a .296 batting average.
- Jurickson Profar has 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks while batting .252.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .251.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total is 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 40th.
- Estrada is batting .269 to lead San Francisco, while adding 10 homers and 44 runs batted in this season.
- Overall, Estrada is 126th in homers and 92nd in RBI this year.
- Mike Yastrzemski is slashing .220/.315/.393 this season for the Giants.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .487 this season, with a team-best 17 homers while driving in 44 runs.
Padres and Giants Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Dodgers
L 8-1
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
L 8-3
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
L 4-0
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
L 1-0
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
W 7-4
Home
8/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
8/6/2022
Athletics
W 7-3
Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
W 6-4
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
W 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
L 7-4
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
How To Watch
August
10
2022
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
