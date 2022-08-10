How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a single hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a single hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will meet on Wednesday at PETCO Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Manny Machado and Thairo Estrada among those expected to produce at the plate.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres rank 17th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
  • The Padres rank 13th in runs scored with 492, 4.4 per game.
  • The Padres' .316 on-base percentage ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored 499 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto paces the Padres with 22 home runs.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Soto's home runs place him 19th, and his RBI tally ranks him 78th.
  • Machado is batting .290 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Machado is 27th in home runs and 22nd in RBI.
  • Josh Bell leads the Padres' lineup with a .296 batting average.
  • Jurickson Profar has 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks while batting .252.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .251.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Flores' home run total is 43rd and his RBI tally ranks 40th.
  • Estrada is batting .269 to lead San Francisco, while adding 10 homers and 44 runs batted in this season.
  • Overall, Estrada is 126th in homers and 92nd in RBI this year.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is slashing .220/.315/.393 this season for the Giants.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .487 this season, with a team-best 17 homers while driving in 44 runs.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

L 8-3

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

W 7-3

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

W 6-4

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

L 7-4

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Connecticut: Stream LLWS Metro Regional Live

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Canada Hockey IIHF
Hockey

How to Watch Latvia vs. Canada: Stream Junior Hockey Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
imago1012870200h
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs. Brazil: Stream U-20 Women's World Cup Live Online

By Matthew Beighle22 minutes ago
USATSI_18406670
Golf

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur, Round of 64 Golf

By Kristofer Habbas26 minutes ago
USATSI_18829521
Baseball

How to Watch Greenwich vs Pacific Southwest: Stream Ripken Baseball Live

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18829501
Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky vs Ohio: Stream Great Lakes Region Little League Live

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Aug 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a single hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago