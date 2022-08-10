How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will attempt to take down Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants when the teams square off on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).
  • The Padres have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (485 total runs).
  • The Padres are 12th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored 495 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Soto has swatted a team-high 21 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in baseball, Soto is 23rd in home runs and 82nd in RBI.
  • Josh Bell has a club-best .294 batting average.
  • Bell ranks 66th in homers and 32nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Manny Machado has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .289.
  • Jurickson Profar is hitting .250 with 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .249.
  • Flores ranks 42nd in homers and 37th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .266 to lead San Francisco, while adding 10 homers and 44 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Estrada ranks 123rd in homers and 91st in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .492 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 70 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Rockies

L 7-3

Home

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

L 8-3

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-0

Home

8/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

W 7-3

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

W 6-4

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
9
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
