How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Luis Gonzalez (right) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will attempt to take down Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants when the teams square off on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Padres have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

The Padres have the No. 14 offense in MLB play scoring 4.3 runs per game (485 total runs).

The Padres are 12th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .234 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

The Giants have scored 495 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

Soto has swatted a team-high 21 home runs.

Among all hitters in baseball, Soto is 23rd in home runs and 82nd in RBI.

Josh Bell has a club-best .294 batting average.

Bell ranks 66th in homers and 32nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Manny Machado has 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .289.

Jurickson Profar is hitting .250 with 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .249.

Flores ranks 42nd in homers and 37th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Thairo Estrada is batting .266 to lead San Francisco, while adding 10 homers and 44 runs batted in this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Estrada ranks 123rd in homers and 91st in RBI.

Joc Pederson is slugging .492 this season, with a team-high 17 home runs. He's also collected 44 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski has 70 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Rockies L 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Dodgers L 8-1 Away 8/6/2022 Dodgers L 8-3 Away 8/7/2022 Dodgers L 4-0 Away 8/8/2022 Giants L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Giants - Home 8/10/2022 Giants - Home 8/12/2022 Nationals - Away 8/13/2022 Nationals - Away 8/14/2022 Nationals - Away 8/15/2022 Marlins - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-0 Home 8/4/2022 Dodgers L 5-3 Home 8/6/2022 Athletics W 7-3 Away 8/7/2022 Athletics W 6-4 Away 8/8/2022 Padres W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Padres - Away 8/10/2022 Padres - Away 8/12/2022 Pirates - Home 8/13/2022 Pirates - Home 8/14/2022 Pirates - Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

