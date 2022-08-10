San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sean Manaea starts for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at PETCO Park against Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (492 total).
- The Padres are 11th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- The Giants have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 499 (4.5 per game).
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
Padres Impact Players
- Juan Soto paces the Padres with 22 long balls.
- Including all batters in baseball, Soto ranks 19th in homers and 78th in RBI.
- Manny Machado is hitting .290 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
- Machado ranks 27th in home runs and 22nd in RBI so far this year.
- Josh Bell paces the Padres with a team-high batting average of .296.
- Jurickson Profar has 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks while batting .252.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .251.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total ranks 43rd and his RBI tally is 40th.
- Thairo Estrada's batting average of .269 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
- Estrada is currently 126th in homers and 92nd in RBI in the big leagues.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
- Joc Pederson's 17 home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 44 runs this season while slugging .487.
Padres and Giants Schedules
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Dodgers
L 8-1
Away
8/6/2022
Dodgers
L 8-3
Away
8/7/2022
Dodgers
L 4-0
Away
8/8/2022
Giants
L 1-0
Home
8/9/2022
Giants
W 7-4
Home
8/10/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
8/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Dodgers
L 5-3
Home
8/6/2022
Athletics
W 7-3
Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
W 6-4
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
W 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
L 7-4
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
-
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
