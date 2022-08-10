Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a single hit by first baseman Josh Bell (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Manaea starts for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at PETCO Park against Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Padres vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Padres vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Padres' .240 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Padres are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (492 total).
  • The Padres are 11th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Giants have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 499 (4.5 per game).
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Padres Impact Players

  • Juan Soto paces the Padres with 22 long balls.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Soto ranks 19th in homers and 78th in RBI.
  • Manny Machado is hitting .290 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Machado ranks 27th in home runs and 22nd in RBI so far this year.
  • Josh Bell paces the Padres with a team-high batting average of .296.
  • Jurickson Profar has 25 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 54 walks while batting .252.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 56 while batting .251.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total ranks 43rd and his RBI tally is 40th.
  • Thairo Estrada's batting average of .269 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Estrada is currently 126th in homers and 92nd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
  • Joc Pederson's 17 home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 44 runs this season while slugging .487.

Padres and Giants Schedules

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Dodgers

L 8-1

Away

8/6/2022

Dodgers

L 8-3

Away

8/7/2022

Dodgers

L 4-0

Away

8/8/2022

Giants

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Giants

W 7-4

Home

8/10/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

8/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Dodgers

L 5-3

Home

8/6/2022

Athletics

W 7-3

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

W 6-4

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

L 7-4

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

-

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

August
10
2022

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
