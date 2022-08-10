How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/9/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker (right) shakes hands with first baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. France scored a run on the hit. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will square off against the Seattle Mariners and Jesse Winker on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).

The Yankees score the most runs in baseball (588 total, 5.3 per game).

The Yankees rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored 449 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Mariners have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Yankees Impact Players

Judge has managed a team-leading 44 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.

Among all MLB batters, Judge is 11th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks while batting .290.

Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-leading batting average of .307.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle with a .302 batting average. He's also hit 14 homers and has 56 RBI.

France ranks 66th in home runs and 37th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

J.P. Crawford has 97 hits and an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Crawford is currently 226th in home runs and 201st in RBI in the big leagues.

Winker has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle in home runs with 18 and runs batted in with 58.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/3/2022 Mariners L 7-3 Home 8/5/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals L 12-9 Away 8/8/2022 Mariners W 9-4 Away 8/9/2022 Mariners - Away 8/10/2022 Mariners - Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Rays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Angels L 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Angels L 7-1 Home 8/7/2022 Angels W 6-3 Home 8/8/2022 Yankees L 9-4 Home 8/9/2022 Yankees - Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home 8/12/2022 Rangers - Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away

