Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Robbie Ray takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .245 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (588 total runs).
- The Yankees rank second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 450 (four per game).
- The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Aaron Judge has put up a team-leading 44 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.
- Of all batters in the majors, Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.
- Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- LeMahieu is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .306 batting average.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.298) this season while adding 14 home runs and 56 RBI.
- France's home run total puts him 67th in the big leagues, and he is 40th in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .255 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
- Crawford is 232nd in home runs and 205th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Jesse Winker has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
- Adam Frazier has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .310 on the year.
Yankees and Mariners Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Cardinals
L 4-3
Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
L 12-9
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
W 9-4
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
L 1-0
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
-
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Angels
W 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
Angels
L 7-1
Home
8/7/2022
Angels
W 6-3
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
L 9-4
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
W 1-0
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/15/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/16/2022
Angels
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
10
2022
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
