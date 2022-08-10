Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Ray takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .245 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (588 total runs).
  • The Yankees rank second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 450 (four per game).
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Aaron Judge has put up a team-leading 44 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.
  • Of all batters in the majors, Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • LeMahieu is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .306 batting average.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.298) this season while adding 14 home runs and 56 RBI.
  • France's home run total puts him 67th in the big leagues, and he is 40th in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .255 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.
  • Crawford is 232nd in home runs and 205th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Jesse Winker has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .310 on the year.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Cardinals

L 4-3

Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

L 12-9

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

W 9-4

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

L 1-0

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

-

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Angels

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

L 9-4

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

How To Watch

August
10
2022

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
