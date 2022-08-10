Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Ray takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Yankees' .245 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

The Yankees have the top offense in MLB play scoring 5.3 runs per game (588 total runs).

The Yankees rank second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the 21st-most runs in the league this season with 450 (four per game).

The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Aaron Judge has put up a team-leading 44 home runs and has driven in 98 runs.

Of all batters in the majors, Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .227 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 18th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

LeMahieu is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 60 walks.

Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .306 batting average.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.298) this season while adding 14 home runs and 56 RBI.

France's home run total puts him 67th in the big leagues, and he is 40th in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is batting .255 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .354 this season.

Crawford is 232nd in home runs and 205th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Jesse Winker has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Adam Frazier has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .310 on the year.

Yankees and Mariners Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Cardinals L 4-3 Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals L 12-9 Away 8/8/2022 Mariners W 9-4 Away 8/9/2022 Mariners L 1-0 Away 8/10/2022 Mariners - Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Rays - Home 8/16/2022 Rays - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Angels W 2-1 Home 8/6/2022 Angels L 7-1 Home 8/7/2022 Angels W 6-3 Home 8/8/2022 Yankees L 9-4 Home 8/9/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/10/2022 Yankees - Home 8/12/2022 Rangers - Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away 8/16/2022 Angels - Away

