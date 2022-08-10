How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to get to Kyle Freeland when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals are eighth in the majors with a .251 batting average.
  • The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (510 total runs).
  • The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies have scored 510 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 26 home runs and 84 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .329.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally places him fourth.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .300 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Arenado is 19th in homers and 14th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .258 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • Dylan Carlson is hitting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (23) and runs batted in (79) this season while batting .280.
  • Cron's home run total puts him 17th in the big leagues, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 105 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .446 on the year.
  • Blackmon ranks 43rd in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 111 hits this season and a slash line of .284/.334/.432.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .316. He's also hit three home runs with 41 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Cubs

W 7-2

Home

8/5/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

W 12-9

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

L 16-5

Away

8/10/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Padres

W 7-3

Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-5

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

W 16-5

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 17, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Is Woo Kim putts on the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch Pinnacle Bank Championship: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle7 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Iowa vs. North Dakota: Stream Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Danill Medvedev
Tennis

How to Watch National Bank Open: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Alize Cornet at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) celebrates with second baseman Michael Massey (19) and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) after hitting a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrate after Seager hits a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago