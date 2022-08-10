How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will look to get to Kyle Freeland when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Cardinals are eighth in the majors with a .251 batting average.

The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (510 total runs).

The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Rockies have scored 510 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals with 26 home runs and 84 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .329.

Of all hitters in baseball, Goldschmidt's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally places him fourth.

Nolan Arenado is batting .300 with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 39 walks.

Arenado is 19th in homers and 14th in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Tommy Edman is batting .258 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Dylan Carlson is hitting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (23) and runs batted in (79) this season while batting .280.

Cron's home run total puts him 17th in the big leagues, and he ranks sixth in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 105 hits this season and has an OBP of .314. He's slugging .446 on the year.

Blackmon ranks 43rd in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Brendan Rodgers has 111 hits this season and a slash line of .284/.334/.432.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .316. He's also hit three home runs with 41 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Cubs W 7-2 Home 8/5/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/7/2022 Yankees W 12-9 Home 8/9/2022 Rockies L 16-5 Away 8/10/2022 Rockies - Away 8/11/2022 Rockies - Away 8/12/2022 Brewers - Home 8/13/2022 Brewers - Home 8/14/2022 Brewers - Home 8/16/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/4/2022 Padres W 7-3 Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away

