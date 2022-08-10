How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros versus Texas Rangers game on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jose Altuve and Marcus Semien.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (493 total).
- The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.
- The Rangers rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Rangers have scored 486 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .297, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 73.
- Alvarez ranks third in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Alex Bregman is batting .251 with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 59 walks.
- Bregman is 76th in home runs in baseball and 40th in RBI.
- Altuve has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .286.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .242 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 49 walks.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 25 while driving in 57 runs.
- In all of baseball, Seager is 10th in homers and 37th in RBI.
- Semien has collected 105 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .403 on the year.
- Among all major league hitters, Semien ranks 43rd in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 71 while batting .248 with 19 home runs.
- Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .282 batting average. He's also hit 16 homers and has 47 RBI.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
Guardians
W 6-0
Away
8/5/2022
Guardians
W 9-3
Away
8/6/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Away
8/7/2022
Guardians
L 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Rangers
W 7-5
Home
8/10/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/11/2022
Rangers
-
Home
8/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/14/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/4/2022
White Sox
W 3-2
Home
8/5/2022
White Sox
L 2-1
Home
8/6/2022
White Sox
W 8-0
Home
8/7/2022
White Sox
L 8-2
Home
8/9/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
8/10/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/11/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/12/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
