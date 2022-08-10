How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) and second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrate after Seager hits a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros versus Texas Rangers game on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jose Altuve and Marcus Semien.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Astros are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.4 runs per game (493 total).
  • The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 11th in the league.
  • The Rangers rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored 486 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .297, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 30 and runs batted in with 73.
  • Alvarez ranks third in home runs and ninth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .251 with 26 doubles, 13 home runs and 59 walks.
  • Bregman is 76th in home runs in baseball and 40th in RBI.
  • Altuve has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .286.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .242 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 49 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 25 while driving in 57 runs.
  • In all of baseball, Seager is 10th in homers and 37th in RBI.
  • Semien has collected 105 hits this season and has an OBP of .298. He's slugging .403 on the year.
  • Among all major league hitters, Semien ranks 43rd in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 71 while batting .248 with 19 home runs.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .282 batting average. He's also hit 16 homers and has 47 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

Guardians

W 6-0

Away

8/5/2022

Guardians

W 9-3

Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

L 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

W 7-5

Home

8/10/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/11/2022

Rangers

-

Home

8/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/4/2022

White Sox

W 3-2

Home

8/5/2022

White Sox

L 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

White Sox

W 8-0

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

L 8-2

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


